Bangladesh Test tour of Sri Lanka called off over quarantine rules

September 28, 2020 19:41 IST

IMAGE: The series will now be pushed further back because of Sri Lanka's mandatory 14-day quarantine period which would have affected Bangladesh's preparations. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series has been postponed due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Monday.

The series, originally planned for July-August, was rescheduled for October-November due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.



The series will now be pushed further back because of Sri Lanka's mandatory 14-day quarantine period which would have affected Bangladesh's preparations.



"We're not touring Sri Lanka now," BCB president Nazmul Hassan told reporters in Dhaka. "They have agreed to all our conditions except for one but that is the main one to us which is the 14-day quarantine, which actually is isolation."



Sri Lanka Cricket said the series, which is part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, would be rescheduled.