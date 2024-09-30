News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » This is how Bumrah is prepping for gruelling Aus tour

This is how Bumrah is prepping for gruelling Aus tour

Source: PTI
September 30, 2024 11:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jasprit Bumrah speaks to broadcasters ahead of play on Day 4 of the Second Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Ground, Kanpur, on Monday

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah speaks to broadcasters ahead of play on Day 4 of the Second Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Ground, Kanpur, on Monday.Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah is gradually increasing his workload at home as the India pace spearhead knows he would be required to bowl a lot more overs during the five Test series in Australia.

After the two Test series against Bangladesh, India will host New Zealand for three games before departing for Australia.

 

"You have to be smart (to stay fit for Australia) and it's good to get some overs under the belt here although the number of overs to be bowled will be a lot more in Australia," Bumrah told host broadcaster ahead of the fourth day's play.

Day two and three of the Kanpur Test were wiped out due to a wet outfield at the Green Park stadium here.

"Weather is not in your control, it is the way it is. Good to get some time to relax. You've to quickly adjust to the changing conditions here after Chennai, quickly adapt and communicate with others, like about changing lines and lengths," said Bumrah.

The five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins in Perth on November 22.

Bumrah relishes playing Test matches and is determined to give his best in the format.

"My favourite format is the Tests, I've always said that. I'm trying to give my absolute best in this format," said the champion bowler who has featured in 36 Tests since making his debut in 2018.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Was this a factor in Sri Lanka sweeping NZ?
Was this a factor in Sri Lanka sweeping NZ?
What Chhetri said after breaking ISL record
What Chhetri said after breaking ISL record
ISL: Kerala, NorthEast split points in tough contest
ISL: Kerala, NorthEast split points in tough contest
Can An MBA Get Me A Better Job?
Can An MBA Get Me A Better Job?
'Govt Created Panic In Manipur'
'Govt Created Panic In Manipur'
Shah slams Kharge on 'won't die till...' remark
Shah slams Kharge on 'won't die till...' remark
Meet The IAF's New Chief!
Meet The IAF's New Chief!

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Explained: Changes Ahead of IPL Auction

Explained: Changes Ahead of IPL Auction

Secret of India's huge supply chain of cricketers...

Secret of India's huge supply chain of cricketers...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances