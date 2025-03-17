Bangladesh to tour Pakistan in May

The Bangladesh cricket team will tour Pakistan for a white-ball series in May, which will include three T20Is and as many ODIs.

IMAGE: Bangladesh had previously toured Pakistan last year for a two-Test series, which they won comprehensively 2-0. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

The series will be held after the conclusion of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League scheduled to take place from April 11 to May 18.

Originally, the series was part of the Future Tours Program but had to be postponed due to the busy schedules of both teams.

However, following recent discussions during the visit of Bangladesh Cricket Board Chairman, Farouq Ahmed, to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, both boards have agreed to go ahead with the series in May.

Bangladesh had previously toured Pakistan last year for a two-Test series, which they won comprehensively 2-0.

The white-ball series is expected to be held in Faisalabad, Multan, and Lahore.