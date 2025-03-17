HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Bangladesh to tour Pakistan in May

Bangladesh to tour Pakistan in May

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 17, 2025 20:32 IST

x

The Bangladesh cricket team will tour Pakistan for a white-ball series in May, which will include three T20Is and as many ODIs.

IMAGE: Bangladesh had previously toured Pakistan last year for a two-Test series, which they won comprehensively 2-0. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

The series will be held after the conclusion of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League scheduled to take place from April 11 to May 18.

Originally, the series was part of the Future Tours Program but had to be postponed due to the busy schedules of both teams.

 

However, following recent discussions during the visit of Bangladesh Cricket Board Chairman, Farouq Ahmed, to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, both boards have agreed to go ahead with the series in May.

Bangladesh had previously toured Pakistan last year for a two-Test series, which they won comprehensively 2-0.

The white-ball series is expected to be held in Faisalabad, Multan, and Lahore. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Benefited a lot from working with Jassibhai: Rana
Benefited a lot from working with Jassibhai: Rana
Aaqib Javed to continue as Pakistan's head coach despite CT debacle
Aaqib Javed to continue as Pakistan's head coach despite CT debacle
PIX: Champions Trophy launched at historic Lahore Fort
PIX: Champions Trophy launched at historic Lahore Fort
Champions Trophy-chasing Aussies touch down in Pakistan
Champions Trophy-chasing Aussies touch down in Pakistan
Champions Trophy: Upbeat New Zealand feel 'lucky' in Lahore
Champions Trophy: Upbeat New Zealand feel 'lucky' in Lahore

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Humari Mango Puri Karo: 15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Countries With The Tallest People In The World

webstory image 3

Paneer Walnut Malai Kofta: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Mumbai airport0:27

Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Mumbai airport

PM Modi pays last respect to Dharmendra Pradhan's father1:29

PM Modi pays last respect to Dharmendra Pradhan's father

US spy chief reveals her personal connection with Lord Krishna1:06

US spy chief reveals her personal connection with Lord...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD