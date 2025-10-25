Bangladesh tie gives India chance to fine-tune for semis

The winner of Saturday's clash between Australia and South Africa at Indore will top the points' table and subsequently meet India in one of the semi-finals in Navi Mumbai on October 30.

IMAGE: India will be hoping for a good knock from Harmanpreet Kaur in their concluding league match of the women's World Cup when they take on Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI

India will have a final opportunity to iron out any flaws, especially when responding to pressure situations, when they take on Bangladesh in their concluding fixture ahead of Women's World Cup semi-finals, in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday.

The winner of Saturday's clash between Australia and South Africa at Indore will top the points' table and subsequently meet India in one of the semi-finals in Navi Mumbai on October 30.

Victory over Bangladesh will not alter the World Cup hosts' fourth-place finish in the league stage.

India can get to a maximum of eight points by beating Bangladesh, but will remain behind England, who are placed third with nine points and can take that tally to 11 if they defeat New Zealand on Sunday.

Their existence in the tournament under threat, India came out firing on all cylinders to thwart the New Zealand challenge and book a spot in the semi-finals after a rain-affected clash, but one that did not truly test them to the hilt.

India had the best of the batting conditions in the first half to pile up 340 for 3 in 49 overs, riding on centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal before rain intervened, while Jemimah Rodrigues provided the much-needed impetus, which was missing throughout at No. 3, with a brisk unbeaten 76.

India’s bowlers, who restricted New Zealand to 271 for 8 in 44 overs chasing a revised target of 325, were undoubtedly aided by the scoreboard pressure as the White Ferns failed to mount a challenge. Renuka Singh Thakur once again swung the new ball to snaffle two early wickets.

While there is prediction of "moderate rain or thunderstorm", India would also be keen on garnering more experience in bowling with the dew if they field in the second half again.

India entered the contest with several question marks and they did manage to answer a great deal of them, especially when it concerned their batters' ability to convert starts into big scores but, additionally, the rate at which they scored.

Mandhana's imperious ton -- 105 off 95 balls, including 10 fours and four sixes — was class apart, while her partner, Pratika Rawal, grew in confidence as the innings progressed to finish with 122 from 134 balls, studded with 13 fours and two sixes.

While those numbers from the young opener are indeed impressive, they included as many as 63 dot balls that Rawal faced alone.

No doubt, it was a game India thoroughly dominated and Rawal caught up at the end against a hapless New Zealand attack, but on another day those numbers may present a stark image.

Indeed, India enjoyed a near-perfect win to snap their three-match losing run to each of the other three teams that are in this World Cup's semi-finals, but there will also be some focus on the form of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and someone else who steps up for death overs' acceleration other than Richa Ghosh.

In what has largely been a forgettable World Cup so far for India’s captain, Harmanpreet's 70 against England at Indore has been the only knock of notice.

Sunday’s contest will thus also present her a chance to garner big runs and momentum with the bat before the semi-finals.

Richa did not have much role to play against New Zealand as she surprisingly did not bat in the final 10 overs when she was expected to, and while keeping the wickets she suffered a finger injury and was replaced by Uma Chetry.

Ghosh remains a prominent figure in that brittle lower-order, which can resist in pressure situations but cannot turn tables with aggressive knocks which the wicketkeeper-batter has produced.

Bangladesh's campaign in this World Cup ended when they failed to make nine runs from the final over against Sri Lanka in their slow boiler at the DY Patil a few days ago, despite Shorna Akter (3/27), skipper Nigar Sultana (77) and Sharmin Akhter (64 not out) doing the heavy lifting.

Despite having a win on their record that gave them two points, Bangladesh are set to finish last in this World Cup as Pakistan leapfrogged them with one point each with three washouts.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Pratika Rawal, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (captain & wicketkeeper), Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisha, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

Match starts: 15.00 IST.