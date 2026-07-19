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Tanzid Hasan's Unbeaten 66 Secures Bangladesh T20 Series Win Over Zimbabwe

July 19, 2026 20:48 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Tanzid Hasan's brilliant unbeaten 66 guided Bangladesh to a four-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the decisive third T20 international, securing the series 2-1.

Tanzid Hasan

IMAGE: Tanzid Hasan scored an unbeaten 66 off 58 balls as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by four wickets in the third and final Twenty20 International to win the series 2-1 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Sunday. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket/X

Key Points

  • Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by four wickets in the final T20 international to win the series 2-1.
  • Opener Tanzid Hasan scored an unbeaten 66 runs off 58 balls, anchoring Bangladesh's chase.
  • A 63-run partnership between Tanzid Hasan and skipper Towhid Hridoy was crucial for the victory.
  • Zimbabwe, batting first, posted 143-7, with Dion Myers contributing 73 runs.
  • The series saw Bangladesh bounce back after losing the first match, winning the subsequent two.

Opener Tanzid Hasan scored an unbeaten 66 as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by four wickets on Sunday to win the third and final Twenty20 international and take the series 2-1.

Bangladesh reached their target with two balls to spare after Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza won the toss at Queens Sports Club and elected to bat first, scoring 143-7 with Dion Myers hitting 73 before being run out in the final over.

 

Tanzid Hasan's Match-Winning Performance

Tanzid’s runs came off 58 balls and his 63-run third wicket partnership with skipper Towhid Hridoy laid the platform for Bangladesh’s victory, which came despite Brad Evans taking two wickets in the final over.

Zimbabwe had won the opening T20 clash on Wednesday by 32 runs but then lost by 34 runs on Friday. Both of those matches were also played in Bulawayo.

Source: REUTERS
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