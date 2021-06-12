News
Bangladesh star Shakib banned for four matches

Bangladesh star Shakib banned for four matches

Source: PTI
June 12, 2021 18:13 IST
Shakib Al Hasan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakib Al Hasan/Twitter

Star Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has been let off lightly with a four-match suspension from Dhaka T20 Premier League, following his on-field meltdown during a match between Mohammedan Sporting and Abahani Limited.

According to leading Bangladesh cricket portal BDCrictime, "Mohammedan Sporting Club captain Shakib Al Hasan has been banned for four matches due to his arrogant behaviour in the Dhaka Premier League. He will not be able to play the eighth, ninth, tenth and eleventh round matches of the DPL."

 

While his team Mohammedan won the match easily by DLS method, Shakib lost his cool twice during the game -- once when he kicked the stumps after a strong leg-before appeal against his Bangladesh teammate Mushfiqur Rahim and secondly when umpires called for covers with one ball left to complete a minimum of six overs of the Abahani innings which would be required for a result. This time, he rushed from mid-off and uprooted the stumps.

The match did start and Shakib's team won easily but he also misbehaved with rival team officials and former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmud Sujon.

Later Shakib tendered an unconditional apology on his official Facebook page, but his act of trying to damage match property is as good as Level III offence.

The portal also reported that the decision was taken by Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) chaired by Kazi Imam.

Shakib's boorish behaviour went viral as video footage of him uprooting the stumps has since then been shared more than million times from various social media handles.

Shakib is Bangladesh's most prolific international cricketer with more than 10,000 international runs across formats along with nearly 600 wickets.

He has already been banned for one year after failing to report a corrupt approach during an earlier edition of Indian Premier League.

Source: PTI
World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

