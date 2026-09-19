Bangladesh stand between India and Asian Games final

As defending champions, India's women's cricket team prepares for a crucial Asian Games semifinal clash against Bangladesh, aiming to extend their dominant winning streak and secure a spot in the final.

IMAGE: India look to continue winning run against Bangladesh. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Defending champions India will play Bangladesh in the women's Asian Games cricket semifinal.

India has a dominant record against Bangladesh, winning their last nine encounters, including a recent Asia Cup victory.

India's spin attack, led by Shree Charani, performed strongly against Japan, while Bangladesh will rely on spinners Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khan.

Star batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are expected to return for India, bolstering their aggressive top order.

Despite their strong form, India remains cautious against complacency with a spot in the final at stake.

Defending champions India will look to carry their dominant run against Bangladesh into the women's Asian Games semifinal in Nisshin, Japan, on Sunday.

The Women in Blue hardly broke a sweat as they began their title defence with a facile eight-wicket win over hosts Japan, chasing down the target with 15 overs to spare on Friday.

India's Dominant Form And Semifinal Path

Bangladesh, on the other hand, advanced to the semifinal on the basis of their higher ICC ranking after their quarterfinal against China was abandoned due to a wet outfield.

India have dominated the rivalry, winning their last nine meetings, including a 40-run victory over Bangladesh at the Asia Cup last week. Their last T20I defeat to Bangladesh came three years ago.

India made the most of a pitch offering turn and bounce against Japan, with let-arm spinner Shree Charani carrying on her impressive run from the Asia Cup. She was ably supported by part-timer Shafali Verma, seasoned all-rounder Deepti Sharma and Shreyanka Patil, who returned to action after a three-month injury layoff.

Key Players And Match Strategy

Opener Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur did not bat against Japan, with Shafali single handedly overhauling the 58-run chase. The two senior batters are expected to return to the middle against Bangladesh, who will be banking on their spinners to put India under pressure.

Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khan will be key to Bangladesh's plans against an Indian batting unit. They will look to exploit any assistance from the surface and keep India's aggressive top order in check.

With a place in the final at stake, India will be wary of complacency despite their recent dominance over Bangladesh.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Shreyanka Patil, Bharti Fulmali, Shree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana(c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Juairiya Ferdous, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sarmin Sultana, Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun

Match starts 10:30am IST.