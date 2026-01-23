Bangladesh skipping T20 WC in India is their loss: Azhar

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin criticised Bangladesh's refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India, calling the security concerns unfounded.

Telangana Minister and former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin termed Bangladesh's decision not to travel to India for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup as 'their loss.

Speaking to ANI, Azharuddin suggested that it is unreasonable for Bangladesh to be complaining about India's safety and security measures.

"If they don't come, it is their loss. They cannot complain about our security system. A lot of international matches are going on, and no team has complained. If they don't come, it will be their loss and a loss for their players. Our country is very secure. All the teams are playing. New Zealand are currently playing in India, and South Africa played just a few days ago," Azharuddin said.

"You can't keep shifting the World Cup matches here and there. Since the matches are already scheduled, it is very difficult to shift matches," the former Indian cricketer added.

Azharuddin's remarks come after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had requested that the International Cricket Council (ICC) shift their matches outside India to Sri Lanka, citing "security and safety concerns" for their players.

ICC on Wednesday rejected the BCB's request to move their matches out of India for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup via video conference, which was convened to discuss the way forward. The BCB President, Aminul Islam Bulbul, confirmed on Thursday that the BCB stands firm in its decision not to play its ICC Men's World Cup matches in India, following the ICC's rejection of its request.

