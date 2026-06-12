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Home  » Cricket » Bangladesh skipper Mehidy hit on head during 2nd ODI, hospitalised

Bangladesh skipper Mehidy hit on head during 2nd ODI, hospitalised

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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June 12, 2026 14:45 IST

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Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz continued to bat and took Bangladesh home with an unbeaten 22, despite being hit on the head, during the 2nd ODI against Australia on Thursday.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is deemed out of danger but remains under observation

IMAGE: Mehidy Hasan Miraz is deemed out of danger but remains under observation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz was taken to the hospital for observation after suffering a concussion during his side's historic ODI series-clinching victory over Australia in Dhaka.

The all-rounder was struck on the side of his helmet by a sharp Riley Meredith bouncer during Bangladesh's chase in the second ODI on Thursday, according to ESPNcricinfo.

 

The incident occurred in the 34th over when Mehidy was assessed on the field by team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan after dropping to his knees following the blow. The Australian team doctor also joined the medical evaluation, while a stretcher was brought onto the ground as a precaution.

Despite appearing visibly distressed and reportedly vomiting during treatment, Mehidy chose to continue batting. His determination proved decisive as he remained unbeaten on 22 and sealed Bangladesh's first-ever ODI series victory over Australia with a six over fine leg.

"Mehidy Hasan Miraz had a concussion during the match today," Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said after the game, as per ESPNcricinfo. "He continued to play after being assessed in the middle. We have sent him to the hospital to assess the rest of his signs and for general observation. He will be there for the next 24 hours."

According to team officials, Mehidy is out of danger but will remain under observation. Vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto represented the team at the post-match presentation ceremony in his absence.

The third and final ODI will be played in Dhaka on Sunday before the teams travel to Chattogram for a three-match T20I series.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho

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