Bangladesh rout West Indies to claim ODI series

IMAGE: This was Bangladesh's biggest-ever victory against West Indies and their second biggest victory in One-Day Internationals. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Bangladesh spinners wreaked havoc with the ball as they picked up all 10 wickets to help the hosts rout West Indies by 179 runs in the third and final ODI in Dhaka on Thursday, and claim the three-match series 2-1.



This was Bangladesh's biggest-ever victory against West Indies and their second biggest victory in One-Day Internationals. This was Bangladesh's first ODI series victory since March 2024.



Electing to bat, Bangladesh posted a huge 296/8 in their 50 overs, with Soumya Sarkar hitting a quickfire 91 from 86 balls, while Saif Hassan smashed 80 from 72 balls as the openers put on a dominating stand of 176 runs from 25.2

overs.In reply, the Bangladesh spin quartet of captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Tanvir Islam and Rishad Hossain send the West Indies crashing for a lowly 117 in 30.1 overs.

Nasum, who opened the bowling, claimed superb figures of 3/11 and leg-spinner Rishad claimed 3/54 with Miraz and Islam picking up two wickets each.



No 10 Akeal Hosein, who stroked a quickfire 27 from 15 balls, was the only West Indies batter to get past the 20-run mark in a dismal batting performance by the visitors.



Mustafizur Rahman, the lone pacer in the team, didn't bowl a single over.



Brief Scores:



Bangladesh: 296/8 in 50 overs (Sarkar 91, Hassan 80, Shanto 44; Akeal Hosein 4/41).



West Indies: 117 all out in 30.1 overs (Nasum 3/11, Rishad 3/54, Miraz 2/35, Islam 2/16).



