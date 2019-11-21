News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bangladesh PM to watch Day/Night Test in Kolkata

Bangladesh PM to watch Day/Night Test in Kolkata

November 21, 2019 17:28 IST

Bangladesh

IMAGE: Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (right) and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI Photo/File

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will watch the day and night Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kolkata, on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

 

India is taking on Bangladesh in its maiden day and night Test match, which will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium from Friday. 

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Kohli says pink ball feels like heavy hockey ball

Kohli says pink ball feels like heavy hockey ball

We fall, break but then we rise: Dhawan on his injury

We fall, break but then we rise: Dhawan on his injury

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use