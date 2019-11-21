Bangladesh PM to watch Day/Night Test in Kolkata

November 21, 2019 17:28 IST

IMAGE: Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (right) and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI Photo/File

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will watch the day and night Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kolkata, on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

India is taking on Bangladesh in its maiden day and night Test match, which will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium from Friday.