Bangladesh Overtake India in WTC Standings After Thrashing Australia

Bangladesh have made history by defeating Australia in their first-ever Test win on Australian soil, a victory that has propelled them above India into fourth place in the latest ICC World Test Championship standings.

IMAGE: Bangladesh's players celebrate winning the first Test against Australia in Darwin on Sunday. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket Board/X

Key Points Bangladesh achieved a historic nine-wicket victory over Australia in the first Test in Darwin.

This landmark win marks Bangladesh's first-ever Test victory in Australia.

Bangladesh have now moved to fourth position in the WTC standings with a points percentage of 66.67.

Two-time finalists India are currently in fifth position with a points percentage of 48.15.

Bangladesh have overtaken India in the latest ICC World Test Championships standings following their historic nine-wicket victory against Australia in the first Test in Darwin on Sunday.

Bangladesh chased down 57 runs to complete a landmark nine-wicket victory over Australia in the series-opener in Darwin on Sunday in one of Test cricket's greatest upsets.

WTC Standings Update

Following their first-ever Test win in Australia, Bangladesh moved above India to fourth position in the WTC standings.

Bangladesh now have three wins from five matches with points percentage of 66.67.

Two-time finalists India are in fifth position, with four wins from nine Tests and a points percentage of 48.15.

Despite the defeat, Australia continue to top the WTC standings with points percentage of 77.78, including seven wins from nine Tests.

The World Test Championship Standings as on August 16, 2026: