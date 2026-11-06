Shadman Islam stretchered off with ankle injury, Hasan Mahmud bags five-for

Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam was stretchered off with a twisted ankle during the second Test against West Indies, while pacer Hasan Mahmud delivered a stellar performance, securing his fifth five-wicket haul to keep Bangladesh competitive.

IMAGE: Shadman Islam being stretchered off the field. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Key Points Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam suffered a left ankle injury while fielding and was stretchered off the field during the second Test against West Indies.

Shadman, who scored a century in the first Test, is under observation, and an MRI scan has been scheduled to assess the extent of the injury.

Hasan Mahmud claimed his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket, becoming the first Bangladesh seamer to achieve this feat in five different countries.

Mahmud's crucial wickets included Amir Jangoo (133) and Roston Chase (golden duck), helping Bangladesh restrict West Indies.

West Indies reached 322/8 at the end of the first session on Day 2, with Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrican providing late resistance.

Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam was stretchered off the field after suffering an ankle injury while fielding on the second morning of the second Test against West Indies in Sylhet on Friday. Shadman, who had scored a century in the opening Test of the series, twisted his left ankle while chasing the ball towards the fine-leg boundary in the 78th over of West Indies' innings.

Shadman's Injury Scare

The incident occurred when Amir Jangoo nudged a delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz towards fine leg. Shadman, who was fielding at slip, chased the ball but slipped while attempting to collect it, twisting his ankle in the process, according to Cricinfo.

The 31-year-old remained on the ground for several minutes, visibly in pain, before being carried off on a stretcher. Bangladesh's players immediately rushed to his aid as the medical staff attended to him. "Shadman suffered a left ankle twist. He is under observation. We will send him for an MRI scan," Bangladesh physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said. It remains uncertain whether Shadman will take any further part in the ongoing Test.

Mahmud's Five-Wicket Haul

Meanwhile, Hasan Mahmud produced an impressive bowling performance to bring Bangladesh back into the contest, claiming his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket and his first on home soil. The right-arm pacer became the first Bangladesh seamer to register a five-wicket haul in five different countries. He also became the first Bangladesh fast bowler to take a stumping off his bowling.

Mahmud provided Bangladesh with the crucial breakthrough by dismissing Jangoo, who had scored a brilliant 133 off 212 deliveries, including 13 fours and two sixes. The pacer then removed Roston Chase for a golden duck with the next delivery, taking an inside edge that was safely caught behind by wicketkeeper Litton Das.

West Indies' Resistance

Mahmud came close to completing a hat-trick when on-field umpire Asif Yaqoob gave Joshua Bishop out leg-before-wicket. However, West Indies successfully reviewed the decision, with replays showing an inside edge onto the batter's pad.

Bishop and Justin Greaves briefly resisted the Bangladesh attack before Mahmud returned to dismiss Bishop through a sharp stumping by Litton Das. The wicket also completed his five-wicket haul. Mehidy Hasan Miraz then removed Greaves, who made 51 off 112 balls, as West Indies slipped from 264/5 to 301/8. Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrican provided some late resistance to take West Indies past the 320-run mark, with the visitors reaching 322/8 at the end of the first session on Day 2.

Joseph was unbeaten on 16, while Warrican was batting on nine. West Indies had ended the opening day at 235/4 after batting for 70 overs, with bad light forcing an early close of play. With Shadman's availability uncertain, Bangladesh will be hoping for positive news on the opener's injury as they look to build on Mahmud's impressive bowling effort and take control of the Test.