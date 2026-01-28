Bangladesh, Netherlands qualify for Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Bangladesh and the Netherlands have booked two of the four available spots at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 as the Super Six stage of the Qualifier got underway.



The Netherlands will play in their first ever T20 World Cup after quick scoring saw them to victory over the USA by DLS method



Bangladesh beat Thailand by 39 runs as Sobhana Mostary top-scored with 59, while Kathryn Bryce delivered with bat and ball to see Scotland defeat Ireland by the same margin.

The Netherlands make history

IMAGE: The Netherlands' players celebrate their victory against USA in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier match on Wednesday. Photograph: ICC

Quick scoring from the Netherlands powered them to a 21-run win via the DLS method, over the USA to confirm their place at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 which will be held in England and Wales from 12 June to 5 July.



Having won the toss, the USA scored steadily as Gargi Bhogle's 36 and Isani Vaghela’s 32 not out anchored their innings.



However, once Bhogle departed at 71 for three, Vaghela was unable to find a strong partner as Hannah Landheer took three for 30 to see the USA finish on 129 for seven from their 20 overs.



The Netherlands got their chase off to a fast start as Heather Siegers hit three sixes en route to 28 from just 12 balls.



Her fellow opener Phebe Molkenboer kept up the charge, making 46 not out from 43 balls before rain brought an early close to proceedings as the Netherlands triumphed having made 90 for two in 12 overs.

Century stand sets up Bangladesh victory

Juairiya Ferdous and Sobhana Mostary’s century stand helped Bangladesh to a 39-run victory over Thailand to book their place at a seventh successive T20 World Cup.



Opener Juairiya and Sobhana rallied Bangladesh from 12 for two having been put into bat, as Juairiya made 56 from 45 balls, crunching three fours and four sixes.



Sobhana fell nine balls after her opening partner, having made 59 from 42 balls, with nine fours, before the lower order wobbled with at least one wicket in every over from the 16th onwards.



Thailand were set 166 to win but Suwanan Khiaoto was bowled first ball by Marufa Akter before Natthakan Chantham (46) added 67 for the second wicket with Nannapat Koncharoenkai (29).

Bryce sisters better Ireland

Scotland triumphed in their match with a comprehensive 39-run win over Ireland.



There were strong contributions through the batting order from Scotland after they had been put into bat with opener Katherine Fraser making 36 from 26 balls.



The Bryce sisters kept Scotland ticking along, with Kathryn making 30 before Sarah top scored with 47 from 31 balls.



Megan McColl’s 27 not out saw Scotland post 160 for five from their 20 overs, Jane Maguire taking two for 20.



Kathryn Bryce then dominated with the ball, dismissing opener Christina Coulter Reilly for a three-ball duck on her way to figures of four for 21.



Gaby Lewis made 41 but Priyanaz Chatterji and Abtaha Maqsood both took two for 23 as Ireland were bowled out for 121 in the final over.



After captain Naruemol Chaiwai’s 30 from 28 balls, no batter got above single figures as Thailand made 126 for eight from their 20 overs, with Marufa taking three for 25.



Scores in brief:



Scotland v Ireland – Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal



Scotland 160/5 in 20 overs (Sarah Bryce 47, Katherine Fraser 36; Jane Maguire 2/20, Lara McBride 1/27)



Ireland in 121 all out in 19.2 overs (Gaby Lewis 41, Louise Little 17; Kathryn Bryce 4/21, Priyanaz Chatterji 2/23)



Result: Scotland win by 39 runs



Thailand v Bangladesh – Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu, Nepal



Bangladesh 165/8 in 20 overs (Sobhana Mostary 59, Juairiya Ferdous 56; Thipatcha Putthawong 3/22, Onnicha Kamchomphu 2/29)



Thailand 126/8 in 20 overs (Natthakan Chantham 46, Naruemol Chaiwai 30; Marufa Akter 3.25, Mst Ritu Moni 2/20)



Result: Bangladesh win by 39 runs



USA v Netherlands – Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal



USA 129/7 in 20 overs (Gargi Bhogle 36, Isani Vaghela 32 not out; Hannah Landheer 3/30, Caroline De Lange 2/27)



Netherlands 90/2 in 12 overs (Phebe Molkenboer 46 not out, Heather Siegers 28, Ritu Singh 1/16, Tara Norris 1/18)



Result: Netherlands win by 21 runs (DLS method)

(International Cricket Council)