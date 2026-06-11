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Bangladesh make history with first-ever ODI series win over Australia

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June 11, 2026 20:48 IST

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Bangladesh secured a historic 2-0 ODI series win over Australia in Dhaka, chasing 192 in a rain-hit match, led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz's composed innings after early batting setbacks.

Bangladesh Cricket

IMAGE: Bangladesh players celebrate the win over Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka on Thursday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Bangladesh Cricket/X

Key Points

  • Bangladesh defeated Australia by completing a rain-adjusted chase of 192 in 41 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz guided the chase with a steady innings after key contributions from Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto.
  • Australia were reduced to 3/0 early and managed only 187/8, as Bangladesh sealed a historic first ODI series win over the six-time world champions.

Bangladesh secured a landmark series victory over a second-string Australian side with a composed chase in a rain-affected second One-Day International in Dhaka on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match contest.

Miraz Leads Calm Chase After Early Wobbles

Set a revised target of 192 in 41 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, Bangladesh recovered from an early setback through Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto, who steadied the innings with identical knocks of 42.

 

After their departures, Mehidy Hasan Miraz anchored the chase with a captain’s innings, holding firm as wickets fell at the other end. He found support from Towhid Hridoy, with the pair guiding Bangladesh home in 35 overs.

      • India Stays No. 1 In ODI Rankings

Bangladesh Strike Early in Rain-Hit Game

Earlier, Australia, without captain Mitchell Marsh who has been ruled out due to an injury, endured their worst-ever start in a 50-overs innings after electing to bat, slumping to three wickets for zero.

Marnus Labuschagne led the recovery with a half-century to lift the visitors to 187 for eight in 42 overs before rain interrupted play.

The result handed Bangladesh their first ODI series win over the six-time world champions.

The third and final match is scheduled for Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
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