Mushfiqur Rahim ruled out of second Test with groin injury, pacer Mahmud to return home.

IMAGE: Mushfiqur Rahim underwent an MRI scan which confirmed the extent of injury. Photograph: PCB/X

Key Points Mushfiqur Rahim ruled out of second Test with groin injury.

The second Test is scheduled to begin on November 23 at Centurion.

Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud will return home from South Africa due to a right elbow injury.

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of the second Test against South Africa due to a groin injury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Saturday.

The second Test is scheduled to begin on November 23 at Centurion.

Mushfiqur sustained a groin injury during the opening Test and complained of acute pain in his left groin region, the BCB said in a statement.

Following the match, the batter underwent an MRI scan, which confirmed inflammation and irritation around the bony pelvis.

National team physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam Khan said Mushfiqur required immediate rest and targeted rehabilitation to manage the injury and prevent further aggravation.

"Mushfiqur complained of acute pain in the left groin region during the first Test match. Following the Test, he underwent an MRI scan, and the results confirmed some inflammation and irritation around the bony pelvis," Khan said.

"He requires immediate rest and targeted rehabilitation to manage the stress response and prevent further aggravation and is unavailable for the second Test," he added.

Earlier Cricinfo reported that Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud will return home from South Africa due to a right elbow injury and miss the second Test as well as the subsequent white-ball matches of the ongoing tour.

Mahmud's injury had already limited his role in the opening Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, where he claimed four wickets for 118 runs.

The Bangladesh pacer bowled 30.4 overs in South Africa's first innings before going off the field. He returned on the third morning with heavy strapping around his right elbow but did not bowl in the second innings, as South Africa needed just nine balls to chase down the target of 12 runs.

The second Test is scheduled to begin on Monday in Centurion. However, Bangladesh have not yet announced a replacement for the injured pacer, as per the report.

Mahmud's absence will also rule him out of Bangladesh's limited-overs assignments in South Africa. The Test series will be followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), scheduled from December 1 to 7, before the three-match T20I series takes place from December 10 to 13.