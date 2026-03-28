Bangladesh to Review IPL Broadcast Ban After Minister Returns

Bangladesh is set to decide on lifting the ban on IPL 2026 broadcasts after the Information Minister's return, a decision influenced by previous protests over player participation.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points Bangladesh is considering lifting the ban on broadcasting IPL 2026, pending the return of the Information Minister.

The ban was initially imposed in protest of Kolkata Knight Riders not allowing Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman to play.

The Information Ministry has sought the opinion of the Ministry of Sports regarding lifting the IPL broadcast ban.

Bangladesh Sports Minister Aminul Haque said on Saturday that the decision on whether to lift the ban on broadcasting IPL 2026 in Bangladesh will be taken after the information minister returns to the country from abroad.

The information minister of Bangladesh, Zahiruddin Swapan, is currently on an official tour abroad. He is expected to return to Bangladesh on March 30.

"We will make the decision about lifting the ban on IPL broadcast in Bangladesh after consulting with the Information Minister. The Information Minister is currently on a foreign tour, and once he returns to the country, we will discuss it with him. In fact, after gaining more detailed knowledge on the matter, we will consult with him and then make a decision," Aminul Haque told ANI over the phone.

The sports minister also said that the Information Ministry had sent a letter to the Ministry of Sports to seek their opinion on this matter.

Background Of IPL Broadcast Ban

Earlier, in protest against the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders not allowing Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman to play, the Bangladesh interim government decided to ban the live broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh.

On January 5, the interim government of Bangladesh issued a letter instructing that all live broadcasting of the IPL, or any IPL-related events in Bangladesh, should be halted until further notice.

Then, on February 12, following the general election in Bangladesh, the new democratic government took office, and after assuming power, the Ministry of Information sent a letter to the Ministry of Sports to inquire whether the ban on IPL broadcasting would be lifted.

The Ministry had stated that, so far, they have not received the opinion from the Ministry of Sports. Once the opinion is received, a decision will be made based on it.

IPL 2026 kicked off on March 28, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad, while KKR begin their campaign against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.