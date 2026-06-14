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Bangladesh heartbreak as Australia avoid whitewash

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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June 14, 2026 20:35 IST

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Cooper Connolly's magnificent century powered Australia to a thrilling one-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the final ODI, preventing a series whitewash and showcasing a dramatic chase.

Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

IMAGE: Shoriful Islam took 6 wickets for Bangladesh. Photograph: BCB/X

Key Points

  • Australia secured a narrow one-wicket victory in the final ODI against Bangladesh.
  • The win prevented Bangladesh from achieving a clean sweep in the three-match series.
  • Cooper Connolly scored a match-winning century (149 runs) for Australia.
  • Shoriful Islam took 6 wickets for Bangladesh, but his efforts were overshadowed by Connolly's performance.
  • Bangladesh had posted a competitive total of 274, with contributions from Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das.

Australia avoided a series whitewash by winning the final ODI by 1 wicket on Sunday, denying Bangladesh a clean sweep after the hosts had claimed the first two rain-affected matches.

Connolly's Century Anchors Australian Chase

Bangladesh posted a competitive 274, courtesy of valuable contributions from Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, and Mosaddek Hossain.

 

In reply, Australia got off to a brisk start through their openers, but the chase lost momentum after the opening stand was broken. Josh Inglis and Matthew Renshaw departed in quick succession, while Alex Carey was unable to make a meaningful impact.

Australia's recovery was engineered by a crucial partnership between Cooper Connolly and Marnus Labuschagne, which steadied the innings and restored control of the chase. Cameron Green then provided valuable support as the visitors edged closer to the target.

Although wickets continued to tumble at the other end, Connolly remained composed, regularly finding the boundary and keeping Australia on track.

The all-rounder eventually fell in the 49th over after a superb century, but Adam Zampa sealed the victory with a crisp cover drive.

Despite an outstanding spell from Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam, whose relentless effort kept Bangladesh in the contest, it was Connolly's match-winning hundred that ultimately proved the difference, guiding Australia to a consolation victory and overshadowing the pacer's impressive display.

Brief score: Bangladesh 274/5 (Towhid Hridoy 83, Litton Das 58; Matt Renshaw 2/44). Vs Australia 277/9 (Cooper Connolly 149, Marnus Labuschagne 29; Shoriful Islam 6/48).

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

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