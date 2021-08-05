News
Bangladesh hand Australia second straight T20 defeat

August 05, 2021 07:45 IST
Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan celebrate as they walk back after guiding Bangladesh to victory over Australia in the second T20I in Dhaka on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan celebrate as they walk back after guiding Bangladesh to victory over Australia in the second T20I in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Bangladesh scored their second straight Twenty20 victory over Australia, beating the tourists by five wickets in the second match of the series in Dhaka on Wednesday.

 

Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets for 23 runs and Shoriful Islam two for 27 as Bangladesh's fast bowlers restricted Australia to 121-7.

Mitchell Marsh top-scored with 45 for the visitors after they won the toss and elected to bat.

After Mustafizur troubled Australia with his pace bowling, in reply, Afif Hossain scored 37 off 31 balls, including five fours and a six, as Bangladesh chased down 122 after they were 67-5 in 11.2 overs.

Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan (22 not out) and Afif steadied the hosts after they had a bad start.

Bangladesh won the opening match on Tuesday by 23 runs, their maiden T20 victory over Australia.

The third match will be played on Friday.

