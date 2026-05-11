Bangladesh forms committee to investigate 2026 T20 World Cup withdrawal

The panel will review the reasons for skipping the tournament and determine whether any administrative, diplomatic, or strategic lapses occurred.

IMAGE: Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup after they refused to travel to India for their games. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bangladesh has formed a three-member committee to investigate its T20 World Cup withdrawal.

The panel will examine possible administrative and diplomatic lapses and submit a report in 15 days.

Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland after refusing to play, citing security concerns rejected by the ICC.

Bangladesh has formed a three-member committee to investigate the decision that led to the country’s withdrawal from the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup, a senior government official said on Monday.

The country's Ministry of Youth and Sports said the inquiry will examine the circumstances behind Bangladesh’s non-participation in the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Secretary Mahbub Ul Alam said the committee will be headed by Dr. AKM Oli Ullah, Additional Secretary in the ministry. It will also include former national cricket captain and ex-chief selector Habibul Bashar, along with Supreme Court lawyer and sports organiser Barrister Faisal Dastagir.

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Panel to assess possible administrative, diplomatic lapses

According to officials, the panel will review the reasons for skipping the tournament and determine whether any administrative, diplomatic, or strategic lapses occurred. The committee has been directed to submit its report within 15 working days.

Bangladesh had earlier cited security concerns ahead of the T20 World Cup and requested that its matches be shifted from India to Sri Lanka. The request was not accepted by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ICC later replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the 20-team tournament after the Bangladesh Cricket Board declined to participate as per the scheduled fixtures, citing unresolved security assurances.

The move was taken despite the ICC stating there were no credible or verified security threats to the Bangladesh team in India.

Following the appointment of Youth and Sports Minister Aminul Haque, the government had promised a formal inquiry to ensure accountability over the withdrawal decision.