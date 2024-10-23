News
Bangladesh fight back puts them back into contest vs South Africa

October 23, 2024 21:49 IST
Bangladesh

IMAGE: Bangladesh were 283 for seven in their second innings when bad light brought play to a premature close. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCB/X

Middle order batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz led a Bangladesh fight back with an unbeaten 87 on the third day of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday to turn a precarious position into a tight contest.

Bangladesh were 283 for seven in their second innings when bad light brought play to a premature close at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, leading South Africa by 81 runs with three wickets in hand.

 

Mehidy and Nayeem Hasan (16 not out) will resume on Thursday, looking to set South Africa an imposing target on a variable pitch.

Bangladesh, who were 202 runs behind the visitors after the first innings, looked headed for an innings defeat when they lost three early wickets on Wednesday, slumping from their overnight score of 101-3 to 112-6 as Kagiso Rabada grabbed two scalps and Keshav Maharaj claimed the wicket of Litton Das.

Rabada had opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy caught for 40 at first slip in the fifth over of the day and then two balls later clean bowled Mushfiqur Rahim.

Litton Das was caught behind by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne off Maharaj but the original appeal was turned down. South Africa captain Aiden Markram almost ran out of time before requesting a review, which proved successful.

Mehidy and debutant Jaker Ali then offered stiff resistance with an aggressive approach and put on a 138-run partnership for the seventh wicket to see off Bangladesh's deficit and offer their side hope of a turnabout in fortunes.

Mehidy brought up his half century in 94 balls, followed by Jaker, who took 104 balls to get to 50. He was then snagged leg before wicket to Maharaj for 58.

Rain halted play as South Africa were about to be offered the second new ball and tea taken early. When they returned after a lengthy delay, the umpires said the light was not good enough for South Africa to use their seamers.

Surprisingly, the visitors continued with a spin attack, instead of taking the bad light, allowing Bangladesh to add 16 runs in five overs before play was called off.

The Test in Dhaka is the first of a two-match series with the second in Chittagong next week.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
