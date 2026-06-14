Bangladesh crush Netherlands in women's T20 World Cup opener

Bangladesh Women's cricket team clinched a decisive six-wicket victory against tournament debutants Netherlands in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, propelled by Juairiya Ferdous's brilliant half-century and a disciplined bowling display.

IMAGE: Juairiya Ferdous celebrates. Photograph: T20 World Cup/X

Key Points Bangladesh Women defeated Netherlands by six wickets in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match.

Opener Juairiya Ferdous scored a match-winning half-century (50 off 33 balls) for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's bowlers collectively restricted the Netherlands to 139/8, with Marufa Akter taking two wickets.

Netherlands skipper Babette de Leede scored a resilient 50 in her team's historic T20 World Cup debut.

A crucial 56-run partnership between Sharmin Akhter and Shorna Akter sealed the chase for Bangladesh.

A half-century from Juairiya Ferdous and a collective bowling effort guided Bangladesh Women to a clinical six-wicket victory over tournament debutants Netherlands in Match 5 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Bangladesh's victory was powered by opener Ferdous, who struck a 33-ball 50 featuring seven fours and two sixes. A 56-run stand between Sharmin Akhter (37) and Shorna Akter (18) was also a highlight of Bangladesh's chase. With the ball, Marufa Akter picked up two wickets, while Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, and Ritu Moni took one wicket each to restrict the Netherlands to 139/8 in 20 overs in the first innings.

Ferdous Powers Bangladesh Chase

Chasing a target of 140, Bangladesh's pursuit got off to a steady start, thanks to an assertive opening partnership of 67 runs between Ferdous and Dilara Akter. Dilara Akter set the tone with a 26 off 23 balls.

The Dutch bowlers briefly clawed their way back into the contest via Caroline de Lange, who struck twice in the eighth over to dismiss Ferdous and captain Nigar Sultana. However, Ferdous had already built a solid platform for Bangladesh's chase.

Dilara also lost her wicket soon after, in the 11th over. Sobhana Mostary was run out as Bangladesh were 85/4 in 12 overs, but a 56-run unbeaten partnership between Sharmin and Shorna ensured that Bangladesh crossed the line in the final over, finishing on 141/4 in 19.1 overs.

Netherlands' T20 World Cup Debut

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands marked their historic first-ever appearance at a T20 World Cup after winning the toss and electing to bat first. The Dutch side was immediately put under pressure by a highly disciplined Bangladesh bowling unit as they were reduced to 36/2 in five overs.

Skipper Babette de Leede led from the front, anchoring the innings with a gritty 50 off 45 balls. However, despite her resistance, the Netherlands middle-order struggled to break free from the pressure put by Bangladesh's bowling as they lost wickets at regular intervals to eventually finish with 139/8 in 20 overs.

Juairiya Ferdous was awarded the Player of the Match award for her half-century.