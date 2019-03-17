Bangladesh cricketers return home after narrow escape in New Zealand

March 17, 2019 11:48 IST

IMAGE: The Bangladesh Team on arrival at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket/Twitter

Having narrowly escaped a terror attack in a mosque that claimed 49 lives, a traumatised Bangladesh cricket team returned home with players stating that it will take some time for the normalcy to return.

According to Bangladesh's leading newspaper Daily Star, Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan said that as the players had gone through such a traumatic experience, they required a break from cricket.

"He advised that the players spend time with their families and try not to relive the memories from that day -- when the players were warned against entering the Masjid Al Noor by passersby and quickly got away from the scene of a gruesome attack that has claimed 49 lives," the newspaper reported.

Bangladesh's senior opener Tamim Iqbal admitted that it would take some time before they can return to the field.

"What we faced here, it will take some time for us to get over what we suffered," Tamim said before boarding the flight for Bangladesh.

"It's good that we are returning to our families because everyone is worried. Hopefully we will overcome this with time," he added