Bangladesh cricketer's Maha Shivaratri tribute wins hearts

February 27, 2025 00:32 IST

IMAGE: Litton Das celebrates Maha Shivratri. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Litton Das/Instagram

the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, cricketers from the Indian subcontinent showcased their devotion through temple visits and rituals.

Bangladeshi cricketer Litton Das, not part of the Champions Trophy squad, observed Maha Shivaratri with profound reverence. Hailing from a Hindu family, Das performed a special a rituals to Shiva Lingams.
He shared images of this ceremony on his social media platforms, which garnered widespread appreciation.

In India, several cricket stars marked the festival with temple visits.

Tilak Varma, Deepak Chahar, and Karn Sharma, all associated with the Mumbai Indians franchise for the upcoming IPL 2025 season, visited Mumbai's historic Babulnath Temple.

IMAGE: From left Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Tilak Varma. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Tilak Varma/Instagram

The trio offered prayers to Lord Shiva, seeking blessings for the season ahead. Tilak Varma shared photographs of their visit on social media, captioning them with "Har Har Mahadev."

Beyond temple visits, many sporting legends took to social media to extend their Maha Shivaratri greetings:

Saina NehwalBadminton star Saina Nehwal also took to social media, wishing her followers a Happy Mahashivratri and expressing hopes for love, peace, and happiness.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag extended his wishes, saying, "May the rhythm of Shiva’s damru remove negativity and fill your life with positivity. Wish you a very Happy Mahashivratri."

Similarly, Venkatesh Prasad conveyed, "On this auspicious night, may you find peace, strength, and prayer."

