Bangladesh Cricket Board's tender signals revival of cricket ties with India

India and Bangladesh are likely to resume bilateral white-ball cricket in September with a proposed six-match series in Dhaka, following signs of improved relations and inclusion in the BCB’s 2026–27 media rights tender.

IMAGE: India and Bangladesh's senior men's cricket teams last played against each other during the Asia Cup in Dubai on September 25, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India and Bangladesh are moving towards resuming bilateral white-ball cricket, with a six-match series in September now appearing likely after earlier postponement and uncertainty.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has initiated the media rights bidding process for its 2026–27 home season, explicitly including India’s proposed tour.

As per the draft schedule, India are expected to tour Bangladesh in late August, with three ODIs followed by three T20Is in September.

India and Bangladesh are seemingly moving closer to resuming bilateral cricket ties, with a six-match white-ball series in September now appearing likely after a gap of nearly a year in scheduled meetings between the two sides.

The proposed tour, which includes three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals, has gained momentum after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) initiated the process to sell television and digital broadcasting rights for its 2026–27 home season.

Bangladesh Board Begins Media Rights Process

In a tender notice issued this week, the BCB invited bids from broadcasters and digital platforms, specifically naming India’s tour of Bangladesh in 2026 as part of its international calendar.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not made any official statement on the series, the development signals a possible easing of earlier uncertainty surrounding the fixture.

The series had initially been postponed last year by the BCCI, which cited a crowded international schedule amid wider strains in sporting and diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Since then, there have been occasional disruptions and mixed signals in cricketing relations, including player availability issues and scheduling disagreements involving both boards in different competitions.

However, recent administrative decisions suggest a gradual normalisation, with both boards continuing to engage in routine bilateral and ICC-related discussions.

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Fixtures Tentatively Lined Up for August–September Window

The BCB document, now in circulation among potential bidders, outlines media rights for multiple home series, including fixtures against India, West Indies, England and Pakistan. The bidding process began on July 2, with July 22 set as the closing date.

According to the draft itinerary, India are expected to arrive in Dhaka on August 28, with the ODI series scheduled for September 1, 3 and 6, followed by T20 matches on September 9, 12 and 13.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had recently said the board would act in accordance with government guidance on any bilateral engagement with Bangladesh, while maintaining that cricketing decisions would follow official policy directions.

If finalised, the series would mark the return of full bilateral white-ball cricket between the two neighbours after a period of uncertainty.