India boycott row: BCB chief in Lahore as ICC, PCB confer

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Amin ul Islam is in Lahore to mediate between the PCB and ICC, aiming to resolve the potential boycott of the high-stakes T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India.

IMAGE: Pakistan and India fans before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28, 2025. Photograph: ANI

Key Points The Pakistan Cricket Board is under pressure from the Sri Lankan board and ICC to reconsider the boycott of the high-stakes T20 World Cup match against India.

The ICC has requested an explanation from Pakistan regarding the invocation of the 'Force Majeure' clause to justify refusing to play India.

The ICC is actively engaging with the PCB to find a resolution, emphasizing the importance of the game's interest over unilateral actions for the T20 World Cup match.

PCB has approached the ICC for deliberations, as per an ICC Director, who feels that the marquee clash will eventually take place.

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Amin ul Islam has arrived in Lahore ahead of a virtual meeting involving the PCB and ICC, amid efforts to resolve the standoff over Pakistan's proposed boycott of its T20 World Cup match against India.

A former Test cricketer, Amin ul Islam met Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore and is expected to be part of the virtual discussions aimed at persuading Pakistan to reconsider its decision not to play India in the World T20 Cup clash scheduled for February 15.

Pressure mounts on Pakistan to reconsider boycott

Naqvi has not commented much on the instructions from the government to boycott the India match but a reliable source said the situation has changed after the Sri Lankan cricket board sent an email to the PCB, urging them to end the boycott.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta was also in Colombo to meet with the president of the Sri Lankan board, Shammi Silva, who sent the email to Naqvi to play the India match in the World Cup.

ICC seeks explanation from Pakistan

The ICC has already sought an explanation from Pakistan on how the 'Force Majeure' clause can be invoked to justify the team's refusal to play the T20 World Cup match against India after the PCB tried to wriggle out of the situation by putting the onus on its government.

But there is a glimmer of hope now as PCB has approached the ICC for deliberations, as per an ICC Director, who feels that the marquee clash will eventually take place.

The ICC is currently engaging with the board in a structured manner to explore possible resolutions, with a view that interest of the game must supersede unilateral action.

Pakistan decided to boycott the India match in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were replaced by Scotland after they refused to travel to India for the World cup matches citing security concerns.