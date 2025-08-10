HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bangladesh Cricket Board hires Marshall to tackle match-fixing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
August 10, 2025 12:21 IST

'We are receiving a lot of complaints regarding corruption.'

Bangladesh cricket fans

Photograph: Andrew Biraj/Reuters

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has roped in Alex Marshall, former head of ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit, as a consultant for one-year to oversee its operations, as the BCB aims to "enhance its reputation" after being rocked by numerous episodes of fixing in recent years.

Besides Marshall, the BCB has made two more important appointments, with Julian Wood coming in as a specialist batting coach for three months and Tony Hemming joining as head of turf management for two years and will be in charge of all international venues and curators.

Wood is a power-hitting specialist who recently worked with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Marshall was the ICC's anti-corruption unit general manager until September last year. 

These decisions were taken during a meeting of the Board members at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here on Saturday. 

"We appointed Alex Marshall for one year because we feel we need to enhance our ACU activities. They need to be more vigilant and receive more training," BCB's media committee chairman Iftekhar Rahman was quoted as saying by reporters after the meeting.

"We are receiving a lot of complaints regarding corruption. We cannot sit idle, so all we can do is increase our manpower, bring in a proper trainer, and strengthen our ACU activities - that is why we are appointing Alex for one year," he added.

 

"He worked with the ICC. We think our ACU needs strengthening, which is why we are bringing him in," he added. 

Iftekhar also said the ICC's integrity unit will monitor the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Meanwhile, the BCB introduced Mymensingh as the latest first-class team while replacing Dhaka Metropolis, which was introduced in 2011.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
