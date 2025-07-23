HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bangladesh clinch maiden T20 series win over Pakistan!

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 23, 2025 00:06 IST

Bangladesh

IMAGE: Bangladesh players celebrate the T20 series victory over Pakistan in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Bangladesh Cricket/X

A fighting half-century by Jaker Ali guided Bangladesh to their maiden T20 series victory over Pakistan in Dhaka on Tuesday. 

Jaker scored a 48-ball 55 runs with the help of five sixes as Bangladesh posted 133 on a tricky surface after being put in to bat. 

In reply, Pakistan endured a dramatic batting collapse as their top six batters were dismissed for single digits.

Faheem Ashraf hit a resolute 51 off 32 balls studded with four boundaries and sixes each, but could not take the visitors over the line as they fell eight runs short of the target in 19.2 overs. 

 

Faheem hit his maiden T20I half-century before being bowled by Rishad Hossain in the next delivery as Pakistan needed 13 runs in the last over to square the three-match series.

Ahmed Daniyal (17) hit a boundary off the first ball of the final over but Mustafizur Rahman sent him back in the delivery as Pakistan were bowled out for 125 with four balls to spare. 

Pacers Shoriful Islam (3-17), Tanzim Hasan (2-23) and off-spinner Mahedi Hasan (2-25) too shone with the ball for the hosts. 

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh were reduced to 28-4 in 5.5 overs as Ahmed Danyal (2-23) and Salman Mirza (2-17) tormented them with some tight bowling. 

Thereafter, Jaker and Mahedi Hasan stitched a 53-run stand for the fifth wicket to take Bangladesh to a respectable total. 

Bangladesh won the series opener by seven wickets. The third and final match will be held on Thursday.

