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Bangladesh Captain Litton Das Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

By REDIFF CRICKET September 16, 2026 09:42 IST 1 Minute Read
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Bangladesh cricketer Litton Das celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his wife and daughter, sharing pictures from the festivities at home.

Litton Das

IMAGE: Litton Das celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with his family. Photograph: Kind courtesy Litton Das/Instagram

Key Points

  • Litton Das sought Lord Ganesha's blessings for happiness, peace and prosperity.
  • The 31 year old is one of the few Hindu cricketers to have represented Bangladesh.

Litton Das celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family, welcoming Lord Ganesha home with his wife and daughter.

The 31 year old, who comes from a Bengali Hindu family, shared a few pictures from the celebrations on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the Ganesha idol and the family's festive moments.

'Welcoming Lord Ganesha into our home with love, devotion, and a grateful heart,' Litton wrote.

Litton is one of the few Hindu cricketers to have represented Bangladesh at the international level. He is currently the team's T20I and ODI captain.

Litton Das

Litton Das

Litton Das

Litton Das

Litton Das

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