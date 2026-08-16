Bangladesh Break India, Pakistan's Record With Historic Test Win In Australia

Bangladesh has made cricketing history by securing their maiden Test victory on Australian soil, defeating the hosts by nine wickets in Darwin and setting new records for Asian teams Down Under.

IMAGE: Bangladesh's players celebrate winning the first Test against Australia in Darwin on Sunday. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket Board/X

Key Points Bangladesh secured their first-ever Test victory on Australian soil, defeating Australia by nine wickets in Darwin.

This historic win makes Bangladesh the fastest Asian team to achieve a Test victory in Australia, doing so in only their third match.

The victory also ended Australia's long-standing home dominance against Asian teams, a streak that had largely held since 1995.

Bangladesh scripted history as they thrashed Australia by nine wickets in Darwin on Sunday to register their first Test victory on Australian soil.

Bangladesh's first Test win in Australia came in only their third match Down Under -- becoming the Asian team to get to the milestone in the lowest number of Tests played on Australian soil.

Bangladesh bettered the previous record held by Pakistan, who registered their first Test victory in Australia in their seventh attempt in the Melbourne Test in 1979.

India registered their first Test win in Australia in their 12th match in the Melbourne Test in 1977.

Sri Lanka have so far not been able to win a Test match in Australia in the 15 matches they have played in the country since 1988.

The nine-wicket victory in Darwin is also Bangladesh's second-biggest in terms of wickets. Their biggest victory came in 2024, when they trounced Pakistan by 10 wickets in Rawalpindi.

The result marked another major milestone for Bangladesh in Tests, with the Darwin triumph being only their second Test victory in a SENA country -- South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. Their first came against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in 2022.

Ending Australian Dominance

Bangladesh's victory also ended Australia's long-standing home dominance against Asian teams. Australia had not lost a home Test to an Asian side other than India since 1995.

This was Bangladesh's second Test victory over Australia in seven meetings. Their previous win came in 2017, when they defeated Australia in Mirpur.

Key Performances

Bangladesh's historic victory was powered by an an impressive bowling effort, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hasan Mahmud picking up five-wicket hauls in each innings.

Mahmud claimed 6/55 to bowl out Australia for 198 on the opening day. Bangladesh consolidated on the good work by the bowlers, as they raked up a huge first-innings total of 426 courtesy of Tanzid Hasan Tamim's brilliant knock of 101 and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's fluent innings of 84.

Miraz, who scored a solid 65 with the bat, claimed 5/66 to dismiss Australia for 284 in the second innings before Bangladesh easily chased down the runs on Day 4 to complete a famous win.