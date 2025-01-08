HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bowling action test result key to Shakib's selection for Champions Trophy

Bowling action test result key to Shakib's selection for Champions Trophy

January 08, 2025 23:29 IST

Shakib Al Hasan

IMAGE: Shakib Al Hasan was forced to undergo a second test in Chennai after the first test of his action from Loughborough University, England, was negative. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Shakib Al Hasan's participation in next month's Champions Trophy is shrouded in uncertainty as the Bangladesh Cricket Board is awaiting the result of a second test of his bowling action from Chennai, which is expected to be known in two days.

Bangladesh open their Champions Trophy campaign against India in Dubai on February 20, and all the participating nations have to announce their squads by January 12.

 

Shakib was forced to undergo a second test in Chennai after the first test of his action from Loughborough University, England, came negative.

That test result, which came in December 15, 2024, prevented Shakib from bowling his left-arm spin in either domestic or international cricket.

Shakib is in contention for a berth in Bangladesh's Champions Trophy squad after captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and BCB president Faruque Ahmed decided in favour of the all-rounder's inclusion.

BCB's chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain termed the whole episode "shocking”.

"It was very shocking to hear that Shakib couldn't pass the bowling action test (at Loughborough). I will have to find out whether he has tested himself again.

"We have to wait for this information. The board hasn't instructed us fully on Shakib. I think every minute counts. I am sure we can clarify this in a day or two," Hossain was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Shakib last appeared for Bangladesh in a two-match away Test series against India last year, which the Bangladesh lost 0-2.

However, the 37-year-old Shakib, an Awami League MP, could not return to Bangladesh because of a raging students protest and instead chose to play county cricket in England.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
