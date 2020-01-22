News
Bangladesh appoint West Indian Gibson as bowling coach

Bangladesh appoint West Indian Gibson as bowling coach

January 22, 2020 11:37 IST

Ottis Gibson

IMAGE: Ottis Gibson during nets. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed West Indian Ottis Gibson as the national team’s new bowling coach on a two-year contract, replacing South African Charl Langeveldt who left last month.

Langeveldt had a two-year contract with Bangladesh but was released after less than five months so he could take up a similar role with Cricket South Africa.

 

Gibson had two fruitful stints as England’s bowling coach and was head coach of South Africa until last August.

The 50-year-old is also more than familiar with cricket in Bangladesh, having coached Cumilla Warriors in the Bangladesh Premier League.

“He brings in tremendous experience and has coached or played all over the world,” BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said in a statement.

“He has also had the opportunity to observe Bangladesh cricket from close. I am sure he will be a very valuable addition to the Bangladesh team’s coaching group.”

The 50-year-old’s first assignment in his new role will be a three-match Twenty20 series in Pakistan beginning on Friday.

