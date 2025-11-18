Bangla women's India tour postponed amid tensions

Though it was not revealed in as many words, the currently tense diplomatic relations between the two nations might have played a part in rescheduling the series.

IMAGE: The home series against Bangladesh could have been Women in Blue's first assignment since winning the ICC ODI World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian women's cricket team's white-ball home series against Bangladesh next month has been postponed by the BCCI, which is aiming to work out an alternate assignment for the world champion side in the same window.

The three ODIs and as many T20Is against the neighbours, a part of the ICC Future Tours Programme, were expected to be played in Kolkata and Cuttack.

"We will try to arrange an alternate series in December but details are still being worked out. As far as the series against Bangladesh is concerned, we didn't get a go ahead for it," a BCCI source told PTI without divulging any details.

The series against Bangladesh could have been the first outing for the team after winning the ICC ODI World Cup earlier this month.

Though it was not revealed in as many words, the currently tense diplomatic relations between the two nations might have played a part in rescheduling the series.

A tribunal court in Bangladesh on Monday sentenced to death, the country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for alleged crimes against humanity. There has witnessed sporadic violence there because of the upheaval and Bangladesh's relationship with India has also nose-dived in the wake of these developments.

The interim government in Dhaka has demanded that India hand over Hasina, who has been living here after fleeing her country.

"We (BCB) have received a letter from the BCCI regarding the cancellation of the series, and now we are waiting to hear new dates or details," a Bangladesh Cricket Board official told PTI.

It may be recalled that the BCCI had deferred the men's white-ball tour to Bangladesh in August this year to September 2026, following the unrest in that country that led to the toppling of the Hasina-led government.

The Indian women will now have to wait for an opponent in December before joining their respective teams for the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

They will embark on an all-format tour of Australia after the WPL.