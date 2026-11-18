Cameron Bancroft, a central figure in the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, has sensationally claimed that the entire Australian cricket team was aware of the conspiracy, reigniting controversy and challenging previous narratives.

FILE IMAGE: Cameron Bancroft claims the entire Australian team knew about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Key Points Cameron Bancroft asserts the entire Australian team knew about the 2018 ball-tampering conspiracy, not just the three banned players.

Bancroft claims he "took the bullet" for the team and felt "angry and betrayed" by current captain Pat Cummins' recent press conference.

He revealed that David Warner suggested using sandpaper and couldn't do it himself due to camera attention, but the decision was made in a wider team environment.

Cricket Australia has acknowledged Bancroft's statement and plans to study his comments as they establish a forum for individuals to share their versions of the 2018 events.

In revelations that could throw Australian cricket into disarray, Cameron Bancroft, one of the central figures of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, has asserted that the entire team knew about the conspiracy but he ended up taking "the bullet" for everyone.

Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner were banned by Cricket Australia for their role in the 'Sandpaper Gate'.

Post the ban, Warner played five more years of Test cricket before retiring in 2024 and Smith is still a part of the Australian Test side.

But Bancroft's Test career ended in 2019 after playing two more Tests against England at Birmingham and the Lord's.

Bancroft's Shocking Revelation

The can of worms was opened after former batter Usman Khawaja asserted in his recently-launched book that they "all knew" about what was going on at that time. Warner backed Khawaja's version and so did 12th man Chad Sayers.

Bancroft, who was accused of carrying the sandpaper to the ground, also supported Khawaja after current captain Pat Cummins called the claims in the former batter's book as "utter nonsense".

"For eight years, I shared the burden of this story for the whole team. This was a burden which was heavier than my capacity and I took the bullet for everybody, and it was my choice," said Bancroft in a column published on 'Cricinfo'.

"I have spent eight years speaking about accountability, honesty and the lessons I learned from one of Australian cricket's darkest moments. However, in 2018 not the entire truth was told. I have never been completely honest about what happened.

"It was not just the three of us - Steve Smith, David Warner and I - who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team. When I was questioned during Cricket Australia's investigation, I did not give a complete and truthful account," he added.

Why Bancroft Decided To Speak Out Now

The batter said he had his reasons to not provide full details of the incident at that time but felt compelled to speak now after Cummins' press conference left him "angry and betrayed".

"...the final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins' press conference. It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone.

"What I saw, experienced, and lived with -- not only him, but everyone else on that tour in South Africa -- is not the public account he gave in his press conference and in the years previously when he has spoken on this time.

"In addition to what Usman already mentioned, I have key recollections which affirm what he is saying," he said.

Details Of The Ball-Tampering Incident

Bancroft then proceeded to explain the sequence of events at Port Elizabeth, particularly after South Africa seemed to have gained the momentum.

The former batter said there were discussions in the dressing room regarding improving the team's position in the match.

"I was asked whether I could carry out the task (tampering with the ball). I felt uncomfortable and compromised. I knew it was wrong. I knew that using sandpaper was not simply pushing the boundaries of the laws of cricket. It was cheating.

"We were under pressure. It was in that environment that David Warner raised the possibility of using sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball.

"Dave explained he could not personally carry out the task because of the attention the television cameras were paying him throughout the series.

"That doesn't excuse his involvement or mine. But I think it matters that the conversation took place within a wider team environment where we were collectively desperate to make something happen. We did this together for the bowlers especially, but more widely the team and to win the game," he added.

Cricket Australia's Official Response

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia said it has taken note of Bancroft's admission, and will study it in due course.

"We respect that Cameron Bancroft has told his story, and we will take time to consider his comments.

"We expect that there will be many dimensions to the events of 2018, which is why we have established the forum for individuals to give their version of events.

"We are finalising the terms of reference and will commence the process as soon as possible," the CA said in a media release.