Ban Sanjiv Goenka From IPL: Lalit Modi

IPL Founder Lalit Modi is calling for Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjiv Goenka to be banned from the league.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen in animated discussion with captain Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points IPL founder Lalit Modi criticises Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjiv Goenka for publicly scolding Captain Rishabh Pant after Wednesday's game against the Delhi Capitals.

Modi suggests Goenka should be banned from the IPL, citing a clause in the franchise agreement related to owner conduct.

This isn't the first time Goenka has been involved in a public exchange with a captain, having previously had a tense moment with K L Rahul.

Modi contrasts IPL owners' behaviour with that of football league owners, who he says treat players with respect and professionalism.

The Indian Premier League is now in its 19th season and has firmly established itself as one of the most prominent sporting leagues in the world.

Lalit Modi, who created the IPL for fans and players, criticised Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjiv Goenka for publicly berating his captain on the boundary -- a recurring pattern he has observed with IPL owners over the years.

While Lalit Modi is no longer associated with the IPL, having left India in 2010 amid allegations of tax evasion, money laundering and proxy ownership linked to the league, he continues to closely observe the tournament and share his opinions.

Modi's latest remarks came after a viral video surfaced showing a heated exchange between Lucknow Super Giants owner and captain Rishabh Pant, following LSG’s loss to Delhi Capitals in their opening IPL 2026 match on Wednesday.

This was not the first time Goenka had been involved in such an incident; in 2024, he was seen having a tense exchange with then-captain KL Rahul.

Commenting on these incidents on X, Lalit Modi wrote, 'While football league owners treat players with respect, long-term vision, and professionalism, IPL owners are often busy chasing hype and headlines, publicly berating captains right on the boundary after tough losses.

'Long-term infrastructure over throwing money at instant stardom? Real fan-first culture with decent stadium experiences? Sustainable models with competitive balance and some professional conduct, less drama, more brand building? Who would've thought.

'But IPL already has the money, glamour, and eyeballs, with franchises hitting billion-dollar valuations. Imagine if owners adopted that football-level patience and class... the valuations might actually make even more sense. That's my spicy reality check!'

After Michael Vaughan tweeted, '1 game into the Tournament .. No need for this,' Modi -- who said his first cousin was married to Goenka -- replied, 'I told you this guy @DrSanjivGoenka owner of @LucknowIPL is a complete looser and joker of the highest order - i am seriously embarrassed with his behaviour.'

'I created the @IPL for fans and players alike. Not for this to happen every time every year. If I was still Chairman and commissioner I would have BANNED him immediately and made him forfeit his ownership of the team for ever.'

'He is a complete pompous clown. There is a clause in the franchise agreement for this exact issue. #bcci implement it -- keep integrity above all - sucking up to powers that be is not the way to allow him to get away. Fans and players alike will remember.'

Despite the video going viral, Goenka publicly supported Rishabh Pant after the match, stating, 'This is a long season, and moments like these are part of building something meaningful. I have full confidence in our captain and the team to respond with strength.

'To our fans, thank you for your support at Ekana today, we will come back stronger. The story of @LucknowIPL this season is far from written.'