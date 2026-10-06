Baloda stars with 6 wickets as Australia U-19 collapse

Left-arm spinner Tanmay Baloda delivered a sensational six-wicket haul, dismantling Australia Under-19 for 174 on the opening day of the second Youth Test, setting the stage for a gripping contest despite India's early batting setbacks.

IMAGE: Tanmay Baloda's six-wicket haul puts India U-19 on top. Photograph: Gulab Singh/Instagram

Key Points Left-arm spinner Tanmay Baloda took an impressive six wickets for 32 runs for India Under-19.

Australia Under-19 were bowled out for 174 on Day 1 of the second Youth Test.

India Under-19 ended the day at 38 for two, trailing Australia by 136 runs.

Charlie Henderson top-scored for Australia with 37 runs, offering some resistance.

The match remains evenly poised after India's strong bowling performance and early batting struggles.

Left-arm spinner Tanmay Baloda produced a six-wicket haul to help India Under-19 bowl out Australia for 174 on the opening day of the second Youth Test in Ahmedabad on Monday, but the hosts lost both their openers before stumps to leave the contest evenly poised.

Baloda was the standout performer, returning figures of six for 32 from 25 overs, including 11 maidens, as Australia struggled to build partnerships after being invited to bat.

Baloda's Dominant Bowling Performance

India made early inroads with Priyanshu Singh, removing Australia captain Matthew Lough for a duck in the second over before Mohit Ulva dismissed Hayden Barbulovic for eight.

Baloda then took charge, trapping Eli Brain lbw and having Neel Patel, who made 31, stumped in successive overs. He later dismissed Zed Hollick to leave Australia reeling at 65 for six.

Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Charlie Henderson and Jacob Pietz offered some resistance, adding 70 runs for the seventh wicket.

Henderson top-scored with 37, while Pietz made 26, but Baloda broke the partnership by bowling the latter.

Ayaan Akram then removed Henderson before Baloda returned to wrap up the tail, including the final wicket of Patrick Sullivan, who made 20.

India's reply began poorly as Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, who had struck 240 in the first Youth Test, was dismissed for one after a laborious 22-ball stay.

Sagar Virk hit three fours in his 16 before being trapped lbw by leg-spinner Spencer Green, leaving India at 38 for two at the close.

Kushagra Ojha was unbeaten on 13 and captain Yashbardhan Chauhan on seven, with India trailing by 136 runs.

India had won the opening Youth Test by an innings and 148 runs.