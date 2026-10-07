Baloda spins Australia out as India U-19 sweep series

The India U-19 cricket team showcased dominant form, crushing Australia by 10 wickets in the second Youth Test, securing a comprehensive 2-0 series victory powered by Tanmay Baloda's exceptional 14-wicket performance.

IMAGE: Tanmay Baloda’s 14-wicket haul helps India U-19 sweep Australia. Photograph: Matu Ram Institute of Engg and Mgmt/Instagram

Key Points India U-19 defeated Australia by 10 wickets on day three of the second Youth Test in Ahmedabad.

Left-arm spinner Tanmay Baloda was the standout performer, claiming an impressive 14-wicket match haul, including 8/41 in Australia's second innings.

India U-19 secured a comprehensive 2-0 series victory in the Youth Tests, following a 3-0 win in the preceding Youth ODI series.

Australia were bowled out for 151 in their second innings, with Blake Cattle scoring a gritty 63.

Lakshya Raichandani helped India chase the 11-run target in just five balls.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Tanmay Baloda returned 8/41 to complete an impressive 14-wicket match haul as India U-19 crushed Australia by 10 wickets on day three of the second Youth Test, winning the series 2-0 in Ahmebabad on Wednesday.

Australia were shot out for a mere 151 after resuming at 86 for four on the third day, setting India only 11 runs to win, which the hosts achieved without losing a wicket.

India had earlier posted 315 in their only innings, taking a lead of 141 runs after bundling Australia out for 174 in their first innings.

Dominant Series Performance

Lakshya Raichandani cracked two fours off Spencer Green to help India achieve the target only five balls into the first over, recording a comprehensive win here at the B Ground of the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Indian U-19 side was ruthless in their approach to claim the series 2-0, having earlier won the first Youth Test by an innings and 48 runs in Rajkot.

Before that, India U-19 had claimed a commanding 3-0 win in the Youth ODI series, which preceded the Tests.

Baloda's Stellar Bowling

Baloda was the star performer of the second Youth Test as the Haryana spinner returned 6/32 and 8/41 in the two innings.

He had claimed each of the four wickets that fell in Australia's second innings after they conceded a huge lead on the second day, and dismissed another four batters including half-centurion Blake Cattle (63), and Eli Brain (39) on the third.

Cattle's knock was vital in making India come out to bat again in the second innings. He produced a gritty knock of 63 from 108 balls, which was studded with eight fours and two sixes.

Priyanshu Singh (2/25) played second fiddle to Baloda on day three as Australia lost six wickets for 65 runs to surrender the contest.

Brief scores: Australia U-19 174 & 151 in 43.5 overs (Eli Brain 39, Blake Cattle 63; Tanmay Baloda 8/41, Priyanshu Singh 2/25) lost to India U-19 315 & 11/0 in 0.5 overs (Lakshya Raichandani 9 not out) by 10 wickets.