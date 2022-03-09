News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bairstow's century rescues England on Day 1

Bairstow's century rescues England on Day 1

March 09, 2022 08:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: England's Jonathan Bairstow celebrates reaching his century during day one of the first Test against West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on March 08, 2022 in Antigua. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

An unbeaten century by England's Jonny Bairstow, his second in as many Tests, lifted the tourists back from the brink of disaster on the first day of their three-Test series against West Indies on Tuesday.

 

After losing four early wickets in an all-too-familiar tale of woe at the top of the batting order, England for a while picked up where they ignominiously left off two months ago in their ill-fated 4-0 Ashes drubbing in Australia.

But the visitors recovered to 268 for six at stumps in North Sound on the island of Antigua, with Bairstow (109) and Chris Woakes (24) unbeaten after seeing off six overs of the second new ball.

Bairstow brought up the slowest of his eight Test centuries, his first against West Indies, shortly before the close in front of a healthy pro-England crowd.

IMAGE: England's Jonathan Bairstow bats during Day 1. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

It was a perfect Caribbean day, with a stiff cross-breeze helping the bowlers extract some swing and the spectators some relief from the tropical sun.

It was also a pretty good day for Bairstow, who scored most of his runs square of the wicket as he bided his time before punishing anything loose in a knock that included 17 fours.

"I've been fortunate enough to be on a few tours over here and it's an amazing place to come," he said.

"To score a century, in any Test match but especially with the travelling fans who haven't been able to come for a couple of years, we're very fortunate to have them."

Bairstow was ably assisted by the two Bens -- a gritty Stokes (36) and a tidy Foakes (42) -- their efforts leaving the match finely-balanced on a dry, slow pitch at the Viv Richards Stadium.

IMAGE: England captain Joe Root is bowled by West Indies pace bowler Kemar Roach. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

A lively Kemar Roach, miserly Jason Holder and promising young paceman Jayden Seales all collected two wickets each.

Roach claimed the prized wicket of Joe Root for 13 when the England captain did not offer a shot to a ball that clipped off the bail.

Holder, with the second ball of a new spell, crucially pinned Foakes lbw to end a 99-run partnership between the wicketkeeper and Bairstow at a time when things looked in danger of spiralling out of control for the home team.

Two months after a century against Australia in Sydney, Bairstow took no chances early, taking 118 balls to compile his first 43, before needing 72 more to reach his 100.

The hosts will lament allowing England to wriggle off the hook.

"It was hard work as the day went on," said Holder, who certainly could not be accused of offering up any easy runs, conceding just 15 off 16 overs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Body of Warne in Bangkok as Aus arranges return home
Body of Warne in Bangkok as Aus arranges return home
'Warne knew how to get the best out of his players'
'Warne knew how to get the best out of his players'
Dhoni's CSK gear up for IPL in Surat
Dhoni's CSK gear up for IPL in Surat
Praggnanandhaa 'still has room for improvement'
Praggnanandhaa 'still has room for improvement'
India, China to hold 15th round of LAC talks on Friday
India, China to hold 15th round of LAC talks on Friday
BJP, Cong seek new allies as Goa may see hung house
BJP, Cong seek new allies as Goa may see hung house
BJP stealing EVMs, says Akhilesh; SP team meets EC
BJP stealing EVMs, says Akhilesh; SP team meets EC

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Warne was never a 'fan' of sports science

Warne was never a 'fan' of sports science

'Warne would have done terrific job as Eng coach'

'Warne would have done terrific job as Eng coach'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances