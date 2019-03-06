Bairstow powers England to T20 victory

March 06, 2019 10:26 IST

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow hits out during the first T20 International against West Indies. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Jonny Bairstow's half century helped England beat West Indies by four wickets in St Lucia on Tuesday in the opening Twenty20 international of their three-match series.



West Indies made 160 for eight in their innings with Nicholas Pooran top scoring with 58, his best score in the format, while seamer Tom Curran picked up 4-36 for the tourists.

Bairstow's 68 from 40 balls set England on their way to a relatively comfortable win with seven balls to spare, aided by some poor bowling and fielding from West Indies, who dropped four catches.



England, who lost the three-match Test series 2-1 in the Caribbean and drew a five-match ODI series 2-2, will look to wrap up a series win in St Kitts and Nevis on Friday.





