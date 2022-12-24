News
Bad weather in Multan forces Pakistan to move Test venue

Bad weather in Multan forces Pakistan to move Test venue

December 24, 2022 18:28 IST
Pakistan

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/Twitter

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand next month has been moved from Multan to Karachi due to 'deteriorating' weather conditions, the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) said on Saturday.

The board said that the poor conditions, which have already disrupted flight operations, could potentially result in the loss of playing hours.

The change in schedule means the whole series, which includes two Tests and three one-day internationals, will now be held in Karachi. The first Test is set to begin on Monday.

The second Test will begin on Jan. 2 after that contest and the three ODIs were brought forward by a day, the statement added.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
