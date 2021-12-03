Bad light halts India A's victory bid against South Africa A

IMAGE: India A's Hanuma Vihari was unbeaten on 72, including 12 fours, when bad light forced an early end to the second unofficial Test against South Africa A, in Bloemfontein, on Friday. Photograph: Martin Hunter/Reuters

Bad light halted India A's march towards a possible victory as the second unofficial Test against South Africa A ended in a draw on the fourth and final day, in Bloemfontein, on Friday.

In pursuit of a 234-run target, India were cruising nicely at 155 for 3 in the second innings when bad light forced early stumps.

India had more than 20 overs at their disposal and needed to score 79 runs, but the weather conditions did not improve.

Hanuma Vihari ended up unbeaten on 72 off 116 balls, including 12 fours, while Prithivi Shaw scored 18 and Abhimanyu Easwaran contributed 55.

Priyank Panchal did not open his account.

As soon as Easwaran was castled by Glenton Stuurman play was halted.

Earlier, the hosts resumed at 116 for 5 and were bowled out for 212.

Overnight batter Tony de Zorzi (24) and George Linde (1) did not last long, but Marco Jansen and Stuurman (26) helped South Africa put up a decent total.

Their cameos proved crucial to the final outcome of the match.

The final Test of the three-match series begins on December 6 at the same venue.

Brief scores:

South Africa A: 297 and 212 in 58.5 overs.

India A: 276 and 155 for 3 in 41.3 overs.