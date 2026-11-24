Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane has weighed in on Shubman Gill's on-field behaviour, suggesting that Gill's angry reaction to Akash Deep's fielding error during the first Test against New Zealand was a missed opportunity for leadership and team support.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill during India's Test series against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ajinkya Rahane criticised Shubman Gill's angry reaction towards Akash Deep after a missed run-out opportunity in the first Test against New Zealand.

Rahane highlighted that a captain's reaction significantly impacts a player's confidence and that support for teammates is crucial after mistakes.

He stressed the importance of moving on from errors and focusing on the present to encourage better performance.

The missed chance allowed Daryl Mitchell to continue batting, contributing to New Zealand saving the Test.

Ajinkya Rahane believes Shubman Gill missed an opportunity to show leadership when he reacted angrily to Akash Deep after the pacer failed to complete a run-out chance on the final day of the drawn first Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

The incident happened during the 71st over of New Zealand's second innings.

The Incident Unfolds

Daryl Mitchell pushed Washington Sundar's delivery towards mid-on and went for a quick single, but Tom Blundell sent him back after he had already covered half the pitch.

Akash Deep, who was fielding at mid-on, failed to collect the ball cleanly, allowing Mitchell to get back safely. Gill was visibly frustrated and was seen having a go at the pacer for missing the chance.

Rahane's Perspective on Leadership

Rahane, however, felt Gill should have supported Akash Deep instead of reprimanding him. He pointed out that a captain's reaction at such moments can have an impact on a player's confidence.

Speaking on Sony Sports' Extra Innings, Rahane said mistakes are part of the game and backing a teammate after one is just as important. "These things happen, but after that, I feel that the support of teammates for that fielder is very important. Akash Deep needs it at that moment. 'Come and bowl, they are the ones who will get you a wicket.' These little things, supporting him and forgetting that moment because it has happened and you can't do anything about it, are important. If you come into the present, you never know, you'll probably take a brilliant catch or bowl two good deliveries and get a wicket. So support becomes very important," Rahane said.

Impact on the Match

The missed chance allowed Mitchell to carry on and frustrate India's bowlers. He remained unbeaten on 49 off 186 balls and added 63 runs with Glenn Phillips, who was also unbeaten on 26, as New Zealand finished on 239/5 to save the Test.