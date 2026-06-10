Back in the nets, Rohit Sharma grabs spotlight with trademark strokeplay

Rohit Sharma’s return to India’s white-ball nets drew attention as he eased into rhythm after fitness concerns, gradually rediscovered timing, and showed encouraging signs of form during an intense session.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has received full fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, making him available for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rohit Sharma returned to India's training session after receiving fitness clearance, drawing the spotlight at the IS Bindra Stadium as he completed drills and batting practice without any visible discomfort.

The veteran opener initially looked rusty against both pace and spin, but gradually rediscovered his timing and confidence, producing several trademark strokes as the session progressed.

While questions about his form and future continue to surround him, Rohit's latest net session offered encouraging signs of a champion batter methodically working his way back into rhythm ahead of upcoming challenges.

Rohit Sharma joined India's white-ball nets in Mohali on Wednesday and remained the box-office attraction despite the presence of young and emerging stars.

The intrigue had begun even before the Indian team bus rolled into the IS Bindra Stadium complex this evening. There was speculation over his fitness status after his recent lay-off, although it was reported on Tuesday that the veteran opener had received the requisite clearance.

All Eyes on Rohit as India Hit the Nets

Yet when the Indian squad assembled for training, it became evident where the spotlight would inevitably fall.

There was newly-appointed T20 captain Shreyas Iyer. There was batting star Yashasvi Jaiswal. Youngsters Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav and Harsh Dubey went through their routines with quiet diligence. But when the 39-year-old Mumbaikar walks into a training ground, he remains under spotlight.

Rohit's session began away from the batting nets. He spent a few minutes in conversation with strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux before easing into a series of light shuttle runs.

Ishan Kishan stayed alongside him through the drills as Rohit completed around five sets. There was no visible discomfort. No sign that the body was protesting after the recent concerns over his fitness.

From Rust to Rhythm in a Closely Watched Session

The anticipation, however, truly gathered once he padded up. For the next hour, every movement was closely observed as he alternated between the fast bowlers' nets and the spinners' enclosure.

Coaches watched. Teammates glanced across. The handful of observers present tracked every stroke and every miss. The initial signs were predictable for a batter returning after a break. He looked scratchy, searching for timing and judgement rather than boundaries.

Nitish Kumar Reddy struck an early blow, trapping him plumb in front with an in-cutter first up. Thereafter came a sequence familiar to anyone who has watched elite batters rediscover rhythm.

He left a few deliveries from Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav. There were tentative pushes and a couple of play-and-miss moments.

Gradually, defensive prods towards the cover region began finding the middle of the bat.

There was no urgency to dominate proceedings. The focus appeared to be on rebuilding feel and rhythm, on allowing muscle memory to return naturally rather than forcing it.

The first signs of aggression soon followed. An Arshdeep Singh delivery disappeared over deep mid-wicket with a trademark flick. Prince then attempted a wide yorker, only for Rohit to open the face and guide it away with a cheeky steer.

There were still imperfections. A few deliveries beat the outside edge. When Gurnoor banged one short, Rohit attempted the pull shot but did not connect as cleanly as he would have liked. Yet the progression through the session was visible.

By the time he shifted to the spinners' nets, the fluency had improved considerably. Against an off-break net bowler, he launched a succession of straight sixes that seemed almost effortless, the kind of strokes that have defined his batting for nearly two decades.

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A Champion's Quest Beyond External Pressure

The coming days will provide a clearer indication of where exactly he stands.

The cricketing world may continue to debate whether Rohit is under pressure but such conversations inevitably accompany a player of his stature, particularly at this stage of a distinguished career.

After spending close to two decades in international cricket, Rohit's contest appears less about external scrutiny and more about personal benchmarks.

The questions from outside remain constant. The challenge that truly matters is the one he sets for himself. Wednesday's net session did not provide definitive answers. It was never meant to. What it did offer was a glimpse of a champion batter methodically working his way back into rhythm.

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