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Home  » Cricket » Baby Joy for RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Before IPL 2026

Baby Joy for RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Before IPL 2026

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 20, 2026 19:15 IST

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar and his wife Gunjan are celebrating the arrival of their baby boy

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar with his wife Gunjan. Photograph: Rajat Patidar/Instagram

Key Points

  • Rajat Patidar, captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and his wife Gunjan have welcomed a baby boy.
  • The news follows RCB's first IPL title win in 2025, adding to Patidar's celebrations.
  • Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal have also recently expanded their families, marking a happy time for the RCB family.
  • Patidar's new role as a father comes ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar has a new reason to smile ahead of IPL 2026, welcoming a baby boy with his wife Gunjan.

Patidar, fresh off leading the franchise to its first-ever IPL title in 2025, now steps into a new role of fatherhood.

Rajat Patidar

 

Celebrations Within the RCB Family

The celebrations don’t end there. The news comes soon after Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal also expanded their family, making it a heartwarming phase for the RCB family both on and off the field.

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