Baby Joy for RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Before IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar and his wife Gunjan are celebrating the arrival of their baby boy

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar with his wife Gunjan. Photograph: Rajat Patidar/Instagram

Key Points Rajat Patidar, captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and his wife Gunjan have welcomed a baby boy.

The news follows RCB's first IPL title win in 2025, adding to Patidar's celebrations.

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal have also recently expanded their families, marking a happy time for the RCB family.

Patidar's new role as a father comes ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar has a new reason to smile ahead of IPL 2026, welcoming a baby boy with his wife Gunjan.

Patidar, fresh off leading the franchise to its first-ever IPL title in 2025, now steps into a new role of fatherhood.

Celebrations Within the RCB Family

The celebrations don’t end there. The news comes soon after Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal also expanded their family, making it a heartwarming phase for the RCB family both on and off the field.