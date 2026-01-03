HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Babar, Shaheen in Pak provisional T20 Cup World Cup squad?

Babar, Shaheen in Pak provisional T20 Cup World Cup squad?

Source: PTI
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 03, 2026 14:23 IST

x

Pakistan submit provisional World T20 Cup squad to ICC, announcement awaited.

According to sources, Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi have made the cut

IMAGE: According to sources, Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi have made the cut. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Pakistan have submitted their provisional 15-member squad for the World T20 Cup to the International Cricket Council but are yet to make the list public, a reliable source said.

January 1 was the deadline set by the ICC for participating teams to submit their provisional squads, and the Pakistan Cricket Board completed the process within the stipulated timeframe, the source.

 

Not all teams have announced their provisional squads so far.

Teams are permitted to make changes to their provisional squads until January 31 without seeking approval from the ICC. Any alterations after that date will require clearance from the ICC's tournament technical committee.

According to the source, Pakistan's provisional squad includes injured fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, former captain Babar Azam, and all-rounder Shadab Khan, who has not played international cricket since May last year due to a shoulder injury.

Shadab returned to competitive cricket in the Big Bash League late last month and has been named in Pakistan's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka starting January 7.

The selectors have largely picked players who are part of the Sri Lanka tour, with the final World Cup squad likely to be firmed up after the series, the source said.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf has not been included even in the provisional squad, while Shaheen's final selection will depend on his recovery from the knee injury sustained during the Big Bash League last week.

Other players named in the provisional squad include mystery spinners Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed, all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz, along with Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Salman Ali Agha.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Games In India?
Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Games In India?
BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman
BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman
Khawaja Batted For Integrity On And Off The Field
Khawaja Batted For Integrity On And Off The Field
'No one is going to watch 2026 T20 World Cup'
'No one is going to watch 2026 T20 World Cup'
'Cricket should not bear burden of politics'
'Cricket should not bear burden of politics'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

First snowfall of the year 2026 covers hills of Lahaul and Spiti1:51

First snowfall of the year 2026 covers hills of Lahaul...

Manali: Where Nature's Beauty Steals Every Heart1:24

Manali: Where Nature's Beauty Steals Every Heart

Mihira brings Meera Bai's devotion to life through Kathak2:31

Mihira brings Meera Bai's devotion to life through Kathak

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO