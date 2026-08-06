Babar powers Pakistan to series-levelling win against Windies

Pakistan bounced back emphatically to level their two-Test series against West Indies 1-1, with captain Babar Azam leading the charge to chase down 75 runs on Day 4 and secure a much-needed overseas Test victory.

IMAGE: Pakistan bounce back to beat West Indies in second Test. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

Key Points Pakistan successfully chased 75 runs on Day 4 to level the two-Test series against West Indies 1-1.

Captain Babar Azam, despite being struck on the thumb, finished the match with two towering sixes.

West Indies were bowled out for 117 in their second innings, their third-lowest Test total against Pakistan.

Ali Usman claimed a four-wicket haul, becoming part of the first Pakistan spin duo to take four wickets each in the Caribbean in 50 years.

The victory ended Pakistan's four-match Test losing streak and an eight-match winless run away from home.

Pakistan bounced back to level the two-Test series 1-1, chasing down 75 on Day 4 to avoid a repeat of the dramatic collapse that cost them the opener.

The victory ended Pakistan's four-match Test losing streak and snapped an eight-match winless run away from home, with their last overseas Test win having come against Sri Lanka in July 2023.

The Challenging Chase

The chase was anything but comfortable. Imam-ul-Haq fell early to a peach from Jayden Seales, who nearly struck again the very next ball. Azan Awais and Abdullah Shafique then dug in against Jomel Warrican, surviving several anxious moments as the left-arm spinner generated sharp turn.

Awais eventually chopped on with Pakistan still needing 33, before Babar Azam was struck on the thumb by Shamar Joseph's first delivery. The skipper received treatment and continued despite visible discomfort.

Shafique eased the tension with a slog-swept boundary before lunch, and after the break, he and Babar wrapped up the chase with little fuss. Fittingly, Babar finished the match with two towering sixes.

West Indies' Second Innings Collapse

Earlier, West Indies resumed on 103/6 but were effectively seven down after Brandon King was ruled out injured. Kemar Roach's rash swipe ended a stubborn stay, while Mohammad Ali removed Justin Greaves to leave the hosts reeling.

Ali Usman then cleaned up the tail with a four-wicket haul as West Indies were bowled out for 117, their third-lowest Test total against Pakistan.

Usman and Sajid Khan also became the first Pakistan pair to claim four wickets each in the same innings in the Caribbean, and the first visiting spin duo to achieve the feat there in 50 years. The defeat also prolonged West Indies' wait for a Test series win over Pakistan, with their last coming back in 2000.