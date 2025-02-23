Babar left out of 'win at any cost' match against India?

IMAGE: Babar Azam was criticized after he scored just 64 off 94 balls in the 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam was conspicuous by his absence at the team's training and there was no clarity on his availability for the Champions Trophy clash against India in Dubai on Sunday, even as the country's cricket board chief Mohsin Naqvi urged the side to win "at any cost".

Speculation is rife that he may be not be considered for the match after not being seen at the practice session on Saturday evening.

The practice was attended by PCB chief Naqvi and Azam was the only player who chose to take the day off.

Azam copped a lot of criticism after his 94-ball 64 in the 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the opening match. He was lambasted for failing to accelerate while the asking rate crept up in the chase of 320 runs in Karachi.

Interim head coach Aqib Javed, who addressed the media after practice, did not give any specific reason for Azam's absence, saying that the former captain chose to rest.

Last night, Naqvi met the Pakistan cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and urged the players to win Sunday's crucial match against India "at any cost" and silence critics.

Pakistan will be knocked out of the tournament if they lose this game.

The team was scheduled to practice for about two hours but the proceedings were halted within an hour as Naqvi took "stock of things", met captain Mohammad Rizwan and head coach Aqeeb Javed and discussed cricketing matters with them.

It was learnt through reliable sources that he urged the captain, coach and players to give their best shot against India and win the match to "silence their critics”, including himself.

He was seen having a long chat with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Naqvi, who was reportedly unhappy with the selection of the team, made it a point to meet each and every player, coach and support staff.

Later, Naqvi told media-persons that the Pakistani team is ready to face India and do well against them.

"It would be a great game and our team is fully prepared and, in my opinion, they are in form. We are with our team, whether they win or lose," he said.

Asked about Pakistan having to play India in Dubai despite they being the hosts of the Champions trophy, he quipped: "You should ask this to the Indians; if the same would have happened to them, then how they would have felt?"

India refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns and are playing their share of Champions Trophy matches in Dubai. Even the final of the tournament will be held in Dubai if India go the distance.