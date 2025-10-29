Babar falls for duck as Pakistan lose to South Africa in 1st T20

IMAGE: Babar Azam flopped with the bat as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck in the first T20I against South Africa. Photograph: ANI Photo

Babar Azam, playing his first T20 international since December last year, perished for a duck as Pakistan suffered a 55-run thrashing against South Africa, in the first T20 International in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks struck 60 from 40 balls and seamer Corbin Bosch took a career-best 4/14 in four overs to guide the visitors to an emphatic victory in the series opener.



Put into bat, South Africa amassed 194/9 in their 20 overs, before restricting Pakistan to 139 all out in reply.



Hendricks and fellow opener Quinton de Kock (23 from 13 balls) got their side off to a fast start, before debutant in this format, Tony de Zorzi, added a quickfire 33 from 16 deliveries and all-rounder George Linde 36 from 22.



Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz was excellent with the ball for Pakistan and returned figures of 3/26 in four overs.



Pakistan were restricted by the South African seamers in their reply and never managed to build momentum in the innings, despite 37 from 28 balls at the top of the order from Saim Ayub.

Senior Babar did not last long as he spooned a catch to Hendricks at cover off Bosch for a two-ball duck.



South Africa spinner Linde was expensive early on but recovered well to finish with 3/31.



Nawaz stroked a quickfire 36 off 20 balls to rally Pakistan in the closing stages, he was only among four Pakistan batters to reach double figures.