Babar Azam's absence hits Pakistan ahead of England Test; Salman gets captaincy call

Babar Azam will miss Pakistan’s first Test against England with a hand injury, leaving Salman Ali Agha to captain the side in Leeds on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Pakistan hope Babar Azam will recover in time for the second match of the three-Test series. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Key Points Pakistan's Test captain Babar Azam will miss the series opener against England after aggravating his right-hand injury in the warm-up game.

Salman Ali Agha will lead Pakistan in a Test for the first time in Babar's absence.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will miss this week's first Test in Leeds against England after injuring his right hand during a warm-up match and Salman Ali Agha will deputise, head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed said on Tuesday.

Babar, who was re-appointed as Pakistan's Test captain in July, suffered an injury to the same hand during the second Test against West Indies this month.

"He is feeling pain, and the medical team is assessing him. Hopefully, he will be available for the second Test," Sarfaraz told reporters.

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Salman Set for Test Captaincy Debut

The absence of Babar, who has scored nine centuries in 64 Tests, is a blow for the tourists.

Salman, who has captained Pakistan in white-ball cricket, will lead the team in a Test match for the first time.

The first of three Tests starts in Leeds on Wednesday.