Babar Azam told to leave Pakistan to fix his batting woes

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf has urged star batter Babar Azam to seek specialised coaching overseas to address his significant batting slump, raising concerns about his place in white-ball squads ahead of crucial upcoming tournaments.

IMAGE: Babar Azam faces questions over his recent batting form. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

Key Points Mohammad Yousuf advised Babar Azam on Sunday to travel to Australia or South Africa for specialised batting help.

Babar's struggles came into focus again during Pakistan's tri-series final on Saturday.

He has scored just one ODI century in the last three years and has already been dropped from the T20 format.

Babar will lead Pakistan in the two Test series against Sri Lanka from 9 November.

Former players like Waqar Younis and Imad Wasim have defended Babar amidst criticism.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf on Sunday advised Babar Azam to travel to Australia or South Africa and seek specialised help to address the technical flaws in his batting, saying playing first-class cricket alone may not be enough to resolve his prolonged slump.

Babar's struggles came into focus again during Pakistan's big run chase against Sri Lanka in the tri-series final on Saturday, as he failed to make a significant contribution despite his team's triumph in the tournament.

"He should be going to South Africa or Australia and just focusing on working on his batting now. That will help him," Yousuf said in a post on social media on Sunday.

Yousuf's Advice For Babar Azam's Batting Form

Babar, who has scored just one 100 in the last three years in one-day internationals, will be leading Pakistan in the two Test series against Sri Lanka from 9 November but serious doubts have arisen over his place in the white ball squads.

The 32-year-old, who has 20 hundreds in ODIs, has already been dropped from the T20 format and if he is to make Pakistan's squad for next year's World Cup he will have to show a big reversal in form and attitude in his batting.

He has also opted to play a first-class match for Lahore in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which begins on November 3, to prepare for the upcoming Test series.

Babar Azam's Recent Struggles And Future Prospects

Babar's decline has been a major talking point in Pakistan cricket, particularly given the standards he set between 2018 and 2023, when he established himself as one of the leading batters in the world.

His performances since stepping down as captain following the 2023 ODI World Cup have, however, fallen short of those expectations.

Former Players Weigh In On Babar Azam's Form

While some former players have questioned his recent form and fitness, others have continued to back him.

Former captain Waqar Younis recently said on a podcast that Babar had been unfortunate to be the best batter in the Pakistan team and had not received the support he needed from teammates.

Retired all-rounder Imad Wasim has also defended him, saying he had never seen a Pakistan player face as much criticism and hate from the media, critics and social media users.

With Pakistan's next T20I assignment and the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, Babar faces mounting pressure to rediscover his form and reaffirm his place in the national setup.